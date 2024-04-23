Modi is Vish Guru, not Vishwa Guru: Jairam Ramesh





Ramesh also said a person who never respected the mangalsutra is now saying that the Congress will snatch women's mangalsutra.





"Vishwa Guru" refers to a world leader. "Vish" means poison.





"The prime minister is speaking in a different language regarding our manifesto. And it is clear that he is nervous, in trouble, and has adopted the path of polarisation. His language is divisive and for polarisation," the Congress general secretary said at a press conference.





"The prime minister of the country can never use such language. But he is doing it. He considers himself a 'Vishwa Guru' but the language he has used in the last few days suggests that he is not a 'Vishwa Guru' but a 'Vish Guru'," he added.





Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, Modi alleged the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", referring to the grand old party's 'Nyay Patra' (manifesto).





"This thinking of urban Naxals ... My mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your mangalsutra. They will go this far," he had said. -- PTI

