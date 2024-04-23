Man injured in 'targeted' firing incident in J-K's Rajouri

Man injured in 'targeted' firing incident in J-K's RajouriApril 23, 2024 01:11
File image/ANI Photo
A man was injured in a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Monday evening, the police said.
According to officials, the victim, identified as Mohammad Raziq, son of Mohammad Akbar and resident of Kunda Top, Shahdara Sharif in J-K's Rajouri, has been critically injured following a "targeted firing" incident in his native village.
Forces have cordoned off the area, and an investigation has been initiated to nab the attackers, they said.
Further details are awaited. -- ANI