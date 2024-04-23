RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: Cong names 2 more candidates for Punjab, replaces sitting Faridkot MP
April 23, 2024  00:43
The Congress on Monday came out with its second list of two candidates for Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections, including Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot, replacing sitting MP Mohammad Sadique. 

Besides, the party has fielded Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur constituency. Sahoke is a former Moga Zila Parishad chairperson. 

She had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Punjab assembly polls from Jagraon seat on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. 

Sahoke's husband Bhupinder Sahoke had also unsuccessfully contested the 2022 state polls from Nihal Singh Wala constituency. 

Sahoke is pitted against the ruling AAP's candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol, BJP's Hans Raj Hans and SAD's Rajwinder Singh. 

The Congress' Hoshiarpur candidate Yamini Gomar had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the same seat on an AAP ticket. 

She joined the Congress after quitting the AAP in 2016. -- PTI
