Kejriwal given insulin on doctors' advice: Tihar
April 23, 2024  09:17
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal given insulin on Monday evening on advice of All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors, Tihar officials said.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels and said the home-cooked food that the politician was consuming was different from the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

More details awaited.  -- PTI


