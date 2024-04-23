Kejriwal given insulin on doctors' advice: Tihar

Kejriwal given insulin on doctors' advice: TiharApril 23, 2024 09:17
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal given insulin on Monday evening on advice of All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors, Tihar officials said.
Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels and said the home-cooked food that the politician was consuming was different from the diet chart prepared by his doctor.
More details awaited. -- PTI