Jolt to BJD as party MLA joins BJP after being denied ticket

Jolt to BJD as party MLA joins BJP after being denied ticketApril 23, 2024 23:39
Biju Janata Dal MLA Simarani Nayak on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being denied a nomination from her Hindon constituency.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal welcomed her to the party.
The BJD on Monday named Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo as its candidate for the Hindol assembly seat.
"I worked for the BJD for around 10 years, but my efforts were weighed against money. I have no money, no mines, and no industry. Therefore, I was not given a ticket by the BJD," alleged Nayak, a two-term MLA.
She joined a long list of BJD leaders who have quit the party ahead of the twin elections, to the assembly and the Lok Sabha.
They are Jaydev MLA Arabinda Dhali, Telkoi's MLA Premanda Nayak, Athamallick legislator Ramesh Chandra Sai and Soro MLA Parsuram Dhada. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Search stepped up in J-K to nab terrorists behind murder of jawan's brother
The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the...
IPL is the world's best domestic T20 competition by a long way: Ponting
Australian batting great Ricky Ponting on Tuesday hailed the Indian Premier League as the world's best domestic T20 competition "by a long way", saying it is one of the best places to learn for talented youngsters such as Jake...