Jolt to BJD as party MLA joins BJP after being denied ticket





State BJP president Manmohan Samal welcomed her to the party.





The BJD on Monday named Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo as its candidate for the Hindol assembly seat.





"I worked for the BJD for around 10 years, but my efforts were weighed against money. I have no money, no mines, and no industry. Therefore, I was not given a ticket by the BJD," alleged Nayak, a two-term MLA.





She joined a long list of BJD leaders who have quit the party ahead of the twin elections, to the assembly and the Lok Sabha.





They are Jaydev MLA Arabinda Dhali, Telkoi's MLA Premanda Nayak, Athamallick legislator Ramesh Chandra Sai and Soro MLA Parsuram Dhada. -- PTI

Biju Janata Dal MLA Simarani Nayak on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being denied a nomination from her Hindon constituency.