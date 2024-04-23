RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jolt to BJD as party MLA joins BJP after being denied ticket
April 23, 2024  23:39
image
Biju Janata Dal MLA Simarani Nayak on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being denied a nomination from her Hindon constituency. 

State BJP president Manmohan Samal welcomed her to the party. 

The BJD on Monday named Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo as its candidate for the Hindol assembly seat. 

"I worked for the BJD for around 10 years, but my efforts were weighed against money. I have no money, no mines, and no industry. Therefore, I was not given a ticket by the BJD," alleged Nayak, a two-term MLA. 

She joined a long list of BJD leaders who have quit the party ahead of the twin elections, to the assembly and the Lok Sabha. 

They are Jaydev MLA Arabinda Dhali, Telkoi's MLA Premanda Nayak, Athamallick legislator Ramesh Chandra Sai and Soro MLA Parsuram Dhada. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Search stepped up in J-K to nab terrorists behind murder of jawan's brother
Search stepped up in J-K to nab terrorists behind murder of jawan's brother

The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the...

IPL PIX: Stoinis slams century as LSG clinch record win!
IPL PIX: Stoinis slams century as LSG clinch record win!

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years!
Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years!

World number one Novak Djokovic is considering going without a coach after 20 years in professional tennis, the Serb said after receiving the top men's honour at the Laureus awards.

Cong tried to redirect SC/ST quota to Muslims: Modi rakes up Andhra in Raj
Cong tried to redirect SC/ST quota to Muslims: Modi rakes up Andhra in Raj

He said the then prime minister Manmohan Singh had given a speech in which he had said Muslims have the first right to the country's resources.

IPL is the world's best domestic T20 competition by a long way: Ponting
IPL is the world's best domestic T20 competition by a long way: Ponting

Australian batting great Ricky Ponting on Tuesday hailed the Indian Premier League as the world's best domestic T20 competition "by a long way", saying it is one of the best places to learn for talented youngsters such as Jake...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances