RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan declares assets worth Rs 164 cr
April 23, 2024  18:56
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan/ANI Photo
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan/ANI Photo
Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has declared that his family has assets, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 164.53 crore even as his income for the last four years stood at nearly Rs 60 crore.

According to an affidavit filed with the election authorities, the actor-politician has liabilities to the tune of Rs 65.77 crore.

Kalyan's family including his four dependent children have movable assets worth Rs 46.17 crore and immovable assets to the extent of Rs 118.36 crore.

He had shown a loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the Income Tax returns for the year 2018-19.

Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday filed his nomination from Pithapuram assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Under the deal, Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

The Janasena chief owns 11 vehicles, including a Harley Davidson bike and Range Rover, worth over Rs 14 crore, according to the affidavit. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge: Lovlina
Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge: Lovlina

Lovlina Borgohain is aware that fierce competition awaits her at the Paris Olympics but the ace Indian boxer is quietly confident of snaring a second successive Games medal, having found considerable success in her new category, which is...

INDIA leader will be decided after ....: Vijayan amid Cong-CPM rift
INDIA leader will be decided after ....: Vijayan amid Cong-CPM rift

He said, during a press meet in Kannur, that during the LS polls, alliances were being formed in various states as part of the platform and its result was that the Bharatiya Janata Party was being largely isolated.

Don't expect too many high-scoring games in T20 World Cup: Miller
Don't expect too many high-scoring games in T20 World Cup: Miller

South Africa and Gujarat Titans' middle-order batter David Miller doesn't expect too many high-scoring matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas as he feels the pitches there will be on the slower side.

Ladakh MP Namgyal defiant as BJP replaces him
Ladakh MP Namgyal defiant as BJP replaces him

The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.

BJP seeks CBI probe into Neha's murder, says conduct of CM raises questions
BJP seeks CBI probe into Neha's murder, says conduct of CM raises questions

Speaking to reporters after meeting Neha's parents in Hubballi, he claimed that the statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, home minister G Parameshwara and a few ministers in connection with this case are "very disturbing".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances