Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan declares assets worth Rs 164 cr





Kalyan's family including his four dependent children have movable assets worth Rs 46.17 crore and immovable assets to the extent of Rs 118.36 crore.





He had shown a loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the Income Tax returns for the year 2018-19.





Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday filed his nomination from Pithapuram assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh.





As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.





Under the deal, Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.





The Janasena chief owns 11 vehicles, including a Harley Davidson bike and Range Rover, worth over Rs 14 crore, according to the affidavit. -- PTI

According to an affidavit filed with the election authorities, the actor-politician has liabilities to the tune of Rs 65.77 crore.