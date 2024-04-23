RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Infiltration continuing unabated in WB under TMC: HM
April 23, 2024  14:18
image
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that infiltration was continuing unabated in West Bengal under the TMC regime. 

 Shah, addressing a roadshow in the Malda South constituency, also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "Under the Trinamool Congress rule, infiltration is continuing unabated. Mamata didi is opposing the CAA and not allowing refugees to get citizenship. If you want to stop infiltration and corruption, vote for the BJP, he said. 

 The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue. Shah, standing atop a decorated vehicle along with state BJP leaders, was seen waving at the crowd.

 BJP supporters shouted slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road. The constituency will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. PTI
