Indian Railways offers meals at affordable price for general class passengers
April 23, 2024  17:56
File image
File image
Train passengers travelling in unreserved compartments are now getting hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices at stations under a new initiative by the Railways, an official said. 

These meal counters are operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters across Indian Railways, and the facility will be expanded further. 

Indian Railways along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation is stepping up to serve passengers, particularly those in unreserved coaches, with a new initiative offering hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices, the railway official said. 

He added, We anticipate a surge in passenger traffic during the summer months and recognise the challenges faced by those travelling in unreserved compartments (general class coaches), who may not always have access to convenient and budget-friendly meal options. 

According to Railways, to ensure easy access, these meal counters are conveniently placed near general second class coaches on platforms. -- PTI
