Indian earthquake in Toronto: Kasparov hails Gukesh
April 23, 2024  09:59
Grandmaster D Gukesh
Grandmaster D Gukesh
Chess legend Garry Kasparov heaped praise on India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh after his victory in FIDE Candidates and said that it was an "Indian earthquake in Toronto". 

 The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto. Kasparov took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and congratulated Gukesh for winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 on Monday. 

He added that Gukesh will take on Ding Liren of China in the world championship final. 

 The 61-year-old concluded by saying that the "children" of Viswanathan Anand are on the "loose". "Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17 year old Gukesh D will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title. The "children" of Vishy Anand are on the loose," Kasparov wrote on X. 

 In Round 14 of the FIDE Candidates, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory. Earlier, speaking to ANI Gukesh said he is now aiming to shine at the World Championships. 

 "My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be in the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh told ANI.

 Gukesh expressed that he wanted to challenge the current champion Ding, saying it has always been his aim to win the crown. "I haven't really thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as I can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am really eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best," he added.

 Gukesh became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014.
