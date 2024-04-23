India to get 2 more S-400 missile systems next year





Russia has already supplied three units of the long-range missile systems to India under a $5.5 billion deal.





India is also expected to take delivery of warship Tushil, the first of the two Russian-built frigates, in September, the sources said.





The second warship Tamal will be supplied by Russia in January, they said. According to the original timeline, the ships were to be delivered by 2022, they said, attributing the delays in the delivery to Russia's war in Ukraine.





Russia is supplying the stealth frigates under a four-frigates deal firmed up in 2018. The remaining two ships are being made in India.





On S-400 missile systems, the sources said the deliveries will be completed by next year.





India is procuring the missile systems as part of efforts to bolster its air power capabilities primarily to deal with security challenges emanating from China. -- PTI

