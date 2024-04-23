RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India to get 2 more S-400 missile systems next year
April 23, 2024  20:52
The S-400 air defence missile systems/Reuters
India is set to receive the remaining two regiments of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems from Russia by next year under a new timeline that was firmed up following some delays in the supplies in view of the war in Ukraine, authoritative sources said on Tuesday. 

Russia has already supplied three units of the long-range missile systems to India under a $5.5 billion deal. 

India is also expected to take delivery of warship Tushil, the first of the two Russian-built frigates, in September, the sources said. 

The second warship Tamal will be supplied by Russia in January, they said. According to the original timeline, the ships were to be delivered by 2022, they said, attributing the delays in the delivery to Russia's war in Ukraine. 

Russia is supplying the stealth frigates under a four-frigates deal firmed up in 2018. The remaining two ships are being made in India. 

On S-400 missile systems, the sources said the deliveries will be completed by next year. 

India is procuring the missile systems as part of efforts to bolster its air power capabilities primarily to deal with security challenges emanating from China. -- PTI
