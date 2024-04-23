RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India successfully test fired new version of medium-range ballistic missile
April 23, 2024  21:54
File image
File image
India on Tuesday carried out a successful test firing of a new version of a medium-range ballistic missile.

The defence ministry said the user launch has proven the operational capability of the missile with new technologies.

The test firing was conducted under the aegis of the strategic forces command.

"A successful launch of the new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command on April 23," the ministry said.

"The user launch has proven the operational capability of the Command and validated new technologies," it said in a brief statement.

It is learnt that the missile is not from the 'Agni' family of weapons systems. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kerala's Alappuzha reports bird flu; under control, say authorities
Kerala's Alappuzha reports bird flu; under control, say authorities

At present, the situation in Kerala is being monitored before any action can be taken, they said.

Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood
Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood

'An absolute honour to meet you @patcummins30! A big fan! Wishing you and the SRH team all the best!!'

'In KKR, I needed guidance but now I don't need it, now I dictate terms'
'In KKR, I needed guidance but now I don't need it, now I dictate terms'

A reinforced skillsets and the ability to perfectly read the ebbs and flows of a match have made Kuldeep Yadav a tough customer, but back in 2019 the left-arm wrist spinner felt the need of a guiding force around him as his form went...

'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on the loose'
'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on the loose'

'The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world.'

At $84 bn, India ranks fourth in 2023 military spend: SIPRI report
At $84 bn, India ranks fourth in 2023 military spend: SIPRI report

The increase in India's military spending was "mainly a result of growing personnel and operations costs" which made up almost 80 percent of the total military budget in 2023, the SIPRI report claimed.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances