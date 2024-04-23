India successfully test fired new version of medium-range ballistic missile

India successfully test fired new version of medium-range ballistic missileApril 23, 2024 21:54
File image
India on Tuesday carried out a successful test firing of a new version of a medium-range ballistic missile.
The defence ministry said the user launch has proven the operational capability of the missile with new technologies.
The test firing was conducted under the aegis of the strategic forces command.
"A successful launch of the new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command on April 23," the ministry said.
"The user launch has proven the operational capability of the Command and validated new technologies," it said in a brief statement.
It is learnt that the missile is not from the 'Agni' family of weapons systems. -- PTI
