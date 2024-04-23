RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How many candidates would have their books on an election poster?
April 23, 2024  13:03
Pic: Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff.com in Thiruvananthapuram
Pic: Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff.com in Thiruvananthapuram
An unusual poster of former UN diplomat and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram shows all the books he has written.

Tharoor will be seeking a fourth straight term from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, as he is up against a two-front contest against Union Minister of State, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Panniyan Ravindran. 

 Tharoor, who has held the seat since 2009, is facing a challenge as the BJP has named a strong face of against him. 

Chandrashekhar has served as the MoS for Electronics, Entrepreneurship and Information Technology. Although CPI-M is part of the INDIA bloc, but it is not in any seat-sharing agreement with the Congress party in the state of Kerala. 

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran from the constituency, who won the seat in 2005. All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 26. Counting will be held on June 4.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'

Gukesh's journey wasn't easy as his family dug into their savings and also turned to crowd-funding to fuel his dream.

Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'

Gukesh's journey wasn't easy as his family dug into their savings and also turned to crowd-funding to fuel his dream.

Old Vs New Tax Regime: Which Saves You More Money?
Old Vs New Tax Regime: Which Saves You More Money?

The choice of tax regime dictates how your income will be taxed. If you don't make the right pick, you might end up losing money.

Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup: Ganguly
Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup: Ganguly

For him, selection for T20 World Cup shouldn't be based on one IPL season.

Recipe: Jayanti's Masaledar Tari Wali Bhindi
Recipe: Jayanti's Masaledar Tari Wali Bhindi

An easy recipe for a mid-week meal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances