High alert in J-K's Rajouri after firing incident
April 23, 2024  08:52
image
Following a firing incident last evening, security forces have been put on high alert in Rajouri.

A search and cordon operation is currently underway in Kunda village, located in the Shahdara Sharief area of Rajouri's Thanna Mandi tehsil.

A man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Monday evening, police said.

The firing incident took place in Kunda Top in J-K's Rajouri.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG), arrested a registered overground worker (OGW), who is also a school headmaster, with a foreign-made pistol and Chinese grenades from the Hari Budha area of Poonch district.

Further information is awaited.   -- ANI
