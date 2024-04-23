High alert in J-K's Rajouri after firing incident

Following a firing incident last evening, security forces have been put on high alert in Rajouri.





A search and cordon operation is currently underway in Kunda village, located in the Shahdara Sharief area of Rajouri's Thanna Mandi tehsil.





A man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Monday evening, police said.





The firing incident took place in Kunda Top in J-K's Rajouri.





On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG), arrested a registered overground worker (OGW), who is also a school headmaster, with a foreign-made pistol and Chinese grenades from the Hari Budha area of Poonch district.





Further information is awaited. -- ANI