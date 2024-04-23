RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC relief for BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar in affidavit case
April 23, 2024  21:36
image
The Kerala high court on Tuesday dismissed a plea for directions to the returning officer of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency to pass a reasoned order on two complaints which sought rejection of BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's nomination for allegedly filing a false affidavit. 

A vacation bench of Justices VG Arun and S Manu was of the opinion that since Chandrasekhar's nomination has been accepted, "no purpose will be served" by directing the returning officer to pass an order on the complaints. 

The court also agreed with the contention of the Election Commission that even with regard to an allegation of improper acceptance of a nomination, the remedy was to file an election petition. 

"The writ petition is hence dismissed with the above observation," the bench said. 

The petition had been jointly filed by Madhya Pradesh native Avani Bansal and Karnataka resident Renjith Thomas who had made separate complaints to the RO alleging that Chandrasekhar's nomination and the accompanying affidavit were in violation of the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kerala's Alappuzha reports bird flu; under control, say authorities
Kerala's Alappuzha reports bird flu; under control, say authorities

At present, the situation in Kerala is being monitored before any action can be taken, they said.

Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood
Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood

'An absolute honour to meet you @patcummins30! A big fan! Wishing you and the SRH team all the best!!'

'In KKR, I needed guidance but now I don't need it, now I dictate terms'
'In KKR, I needed guidance but now I don't need it, now I dictate terms'

A reinforced skillsets and the ability to perfectly read the ebbs and flows of a match have made Kuldeep Yadav a tough customer, but back in 2019 the left-arm wrist spinner felt the need of a guiding force around him as his form went...

'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on the loose'
'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on the loose'

'The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world.'

At $84 bn, India ranks fourth in 2023 military spend: SIPRI report
At $84 bn, India ranks fourth in 2023 military spend: SIPRI report

The increase in India's military spending was "mainly a result of growing personnel and operations costs" which made up almost 80 percent of the total military budget in 2023, the SIPRI report claimed.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances