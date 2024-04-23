HC relief for BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar in affidavit case





A vacation bench of Justices VG Arun and S Manu was of the opinion that since Chandrasekhar's nomination has been accepted, "no purpose will be served" by directing the returning officer to pass an order on the complaints.





The court also agreed with the contention of the Election Commission that even with regard to an allegation of improper acceptance of a nomination, the remedy was to file an election petition.





"The writ petition is hence dismissed with the above observation," the bench said.





The petition had been jointly filed by Madhya Pradesh native Avani Bansal and Karnataka resident Renjith Thomas who had made separate complaints to the RO alleging that Chandrasekhar's nomination and the accompanying affidavit were in violation of the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. -- PTI

