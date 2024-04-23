RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gunfights erupt among village volunteers in Manipur
April 23, 2024  22:35
File image/ANI Photo
Gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in Imphal West district of ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Monday evening, the police said. 

No casualties were reported so far in the incidents but sophisticated firearms were being used in the gun-battles by both sides, a police officer said. 

Heavy exchanges of fire were reported in Awang Sekmai and neighbouring Luwangsangol villages when a group of village volunteers descended in the area from the hills of Kangpokpi district and opened indiscriminate fire on positions of the rival groups, prompting retaliation, he said. 

Panic-striken villagers fled to safer places and took shelter in local community halls, the police officer said. 

Sporadic firing continued till this report was being filed and additional security forces were being rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he added. -- PTI
