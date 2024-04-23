RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire breaks out in slum in Punjab; 2 sisters dead, several injured
April 23, 2024  22:54
File image
File image
Two minor sisters died and several others were injured in a fire that broke out in nearly 20 shanties in a slum area of Oriya Basti here on Tuesday, officials said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them around three hours to douse the flames, they said.

Meera (7) and her five-year-old sister Radha died in the incident, police said.

The fire broke out in a hut where someone was cooking food but because of strong winds, the flames spread to other shanties, they said.

The injured were rushed to hospital where the two girls were declared dead, the police said.

Local MLA Jagroop Singh Gill reached the spot to take stock of the situation and promised all possible help to the affected families. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL is the world's best domestic T20 competition by a long way: Ponting
IPL is the world's best domestic T20 competition by a long way: Ponting

Australian batting great Ricky Ponting on Tuesday hailed the Indian Premier League as the world's best domestic T20 competition "by a long way", saying it is one of the best places to learn for talented youngsters such as Jake...

IPL PIX: Gaikwad's hundred, Dube fifty power CSK to 210/4 vs LSG
IPL PIX: Gaikwad's hundred, Dube fifty power CSK to 210/4 vs LSG

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Intense heatwave sweeps eastern states, spreads to south India: IMD
Intense heatwave sweeps eastern states, spreads to south India: IMD

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Odisha since April 15 and the Gangetic West Bengal since April 17, according to the MeT department.

Kerala's Alappuzha reports bird flu; under control, say authorities
Kerala's Alappuzha reports bird flu; under control, say authorities

At present, the situation in Kerala is being monitored before any action can be taken, they said.

Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood
Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood

'An absolute honour to meet you @patcummins30! A big fan! Wishing you and the SRH team all the best!!'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances