Exceptional act

Exceptional actApril 23, 2024 16:25
PM Modi at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22
"Like Ernest Hemingway's bankruptcy, the ruin of the Uttar Pradesh Police happened "gradually, then suddenly.' The latest sign of the sudden and sharp collapse was the deployment of uniformed members of the state police in Hindu priestly attire in the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The eight policemen posted inside the temple are in red dhoti-kurta, sporting a white gamchha printed with images of the kalash and the swastika. They have rudraksh malas around their necks and tilaks on their forehead. Their four female colleagues are in orange salwar-kurta and dupattas printed with salutations to Shiva.
"This has to be a first in India's history, and perhaps a first in a modern, democratic republic anywhere in the world," writes Sushant Singh.
Read the column here.
TOP STORIES
SC expands Patanjali misleading ads hearing to include FMCG companies
Expanding the scope of its hearing in the Patanjali Ayurved case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took a stern view of misleading advertisements by Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) firms and asked three Union ministries to inform it about...
Israel outweighs Iran in trade with India since 2019, shows data
Trade links with Israel have strengthened in the past few years, even as the value of goods exchanged with Iran has diminished. Iran accounted for $3.9 billion worth of India's exports in the four quarters ending December 2019, compared...