CPI-M questions EC credibility after PM's speech





According to Karat, the Prime Minister's words violated Indian laws against inciting communal enmity and hate speech, yet the ECI has failed to take appropriate action.





"The Prime Minister is a citizen of India. The Prime Minister is not above the citizens of India. The Prime Minister is not above the law of India. The Prime Minister has to accept the laws of India. When the Prime Minister violates the laws of India which are against spreading enmity between communities, against spreading hatred between a community, he should be taken to task by the law," Karat said.





"The Election Commission's role in this is completely shocking. What is the credibility of the Election Commission if they don't take action against the Prime Minister?" she added.





Karat described the Prime Minister's speech as "almost unbelievable" for a leader of a secular nation like India. "It is an absolutely shocking statement coming from the Prime Minister. It is almost unbelievable that the Prime Minister of a secular country like India should speak in words, quite frankly, he speaks as though a communal bigot speech. It is not befitting the Prime Minister of India. In the elections, to use such language, a) It is hate speech, extreme hate speech," Karat said.





She accused him of targeting a specific community and using hate speech to mobilize votes during election season.





Further the CPI(M) leader revealed that she had filed a police complaint against the Prime Minister, citing sections of the Indian Penal Code related to hate speech and communal violence.





However, Karat expressed frustration that her complaint was initially refused at a local police station, forcing her to send it directly to the Police Commissioner of Delhi. -- ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat raised questions about the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) following what she calls "a shocking statement" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.