RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress wants to implement Sharia law: Yogi
April 23, 2024  15:24
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday made serious allegations against the Congress and said the grand old party has in its election manifesto expressed its intention to implement the 'Sharia law' in the country and redistribute people's property. 

 Addressing an election rally in Amroha, Adityanath said, "The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement the Sharia law." 

"You tell me, will this country be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?" he asked. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in his election rallies said the Congress has included redistribution of people's property in its manifesto. Congress people talk in their manifesto that they will implement 'vyaktigat kanoon' (personal laws). That means Sharia law will be implemented because Modi ji stopped the practice of triple talaq," Adityanath said. 

 "They say that we will again restore personal law. These people will implement Sharia law...," he added. 

 Escalating his attack, Adityanath alleged, "The Congress manifesto says that they will take people's property and distribute it. Do you want to allow the Congress and Samajwadi Party to loot your property?" 

 "Look at the condition of these shameless people. On one hand, they are eying on your property and on the other hand they are making the mafia and criminals their necklace and reciting Fatiha in their name," he added.

 Referring to a comment made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006, Adityanath said, "When Dr Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister, he had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources..." "So where will our Dalits, backward classes, Kharagvanshis, Pals, poor and farmers go? Where will the mothers and sisters go, where will the youth go?" he asked. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha extended till May 7
Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha extended till May 7

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Salman firing case: 2 pistols, bullets found in river
Salman firing case: 2 pistols, bullets found in river

The Mumbai police's crime branch has recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's...

Regina Makes A Pledge
Regina Makes A Pledge

Monday was a busy day for film folk, and we tell you just how they spent it.

Australian journalist 'forced' to leave India for her reportage
Australian journalist 'forced' to leave India for her reportage

Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, said she had to leave India on April 19, the day the Lok Sabha elections started after the government objected to her reporting on the assassination of...

Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'

Gukesh's journey wasn't easy as his family dug into their savings and also turned to crowd-funding to fuel his dream.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances