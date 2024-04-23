RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong wanted to extend reservations on religion: PM
April 23, 2024  12:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that the Congress wanted to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give the right given to Dalits, backward and tribals to Muslims.

 As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of its first tasks was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims, he said while addressing an election rally in Tonk. 

 "Modi is giving you a guarantee with an open heart that reservation for Dalits and backward tribals will neither end nor will it be allowed to be divided in the name of religion," he said.

 The prime minister asserted that he understands the Constitution. "Modi is dedicated to the Constitution. Modi is a person who worships Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said. PTI
