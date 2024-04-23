RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre effects joint-secretary level reshuffle; 17 bureaucrats get new postings
April 23, 2024  23:17
Seventeen officers have been appointed as joint secretaries or at equivalent posts in different central government departments and organisations, as part of a bureaucratic rejig effected on Tuesday.

Rajeev Kumar, a 2000-batch Indian Ordnance Factories Service officer, has been appointed as joint secretary, ministry of home affairs, a personnel ministry order said.

Vrunda Manohar Desai, a 2003-batch officer Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), has been named as joint secretary in the ministry of Information & Broadcasting, upto April 12, 2027, it said.                  

Abhishek Bhagotia, a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will be joint secretary, Lokpal, the order said.

Central Secretariat Service officer Rahul Kashyap has been named as secretary, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis.

Muthukrishnan Sankaranarayanan will be joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy, Shobhit Gupta has been named joint secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, Vimal Anand will be joint secretary, department of commerce and Monalisa Dash has been appointed as joint secretary in the ministry of development of North Eastern Region, the order said.
