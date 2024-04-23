RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP won't open account in Kerala: Sachin Pilot
April 23, 2024  11:38
image
Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed BJP stating that the party won't be able to win a single seat in Kerala or any southern state and expressed strong confidence in the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the INDIA bloc predicting a clean sweep for the coalition in the state. 

 "I think the response is fantastic. People have decided to vote for the UDF. In Kerala, all people across community religion and across caste have decided to fully support the INDIA alliance and UDF will get 20 0ut 0f 20 seats here. BJP will not be able to open their account in kerala or in any other southern states," Pilot told ANI. 

 Kerala sees a straight face-off between the Congress and the Left in most of the 20 seats with the BJP hoping to dent the tradition by putting up a good show. 

 Earlier, Sachin Pilot held a roadshow in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday. 

 Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP's governance over the past decade, pointing out the party's failure to deliver on key promises. 

 "Ten years of BJP rule we have seen this country, none of the promises are being fulfilled, farmers, middle classes, young people and women all feel cheated. The promises of doubling the farmers' income, and giving 2 crore jobs every year have not been fulfilled," Pilot said.

 He also highlighted the BJP's tendency to focus on divisive issues, accusing the party of distracting from more pressing concerns. 

 "They (BJP) are talking about 2047, Hindu-Muslim, Masjid-Mandir. People want development, people want peace and harmony, and the gap between the rich and poor to go away. For us inflation and price rise issues are important. Our focus is on real issues, people's issues. The BJP is trying to divert the issues to emotional matters. The people are very smart," Pilot said. 

 Pilot's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress's manifesto talks about taking "the gold of mothers and sisters" and distributing that wealth.

 "Their Mangalsutra, the question is not of the cost of gold in it, it is linked to her dreams of her life. You are talking of snatching it in your manifesto...will distribute gold and redistribute. When it was their government, they had said that Muslims have the first right over the country's wealth. Who will you distribute after collecting the wealth, distribute it to those who have more children, and distribute it to infiltrators. Will the money of your hard labour be given to infiltrators, is this acceptable to you? Congress manifesto is saying that they will calculate the gold of mothers, sisters and then redistribute the wealth to those whom the Manmohan Singh government had said that the first right to resources is of Muslims. Brothers, sisters, this thinking of urban Naxals, my mothers, sisters, they will not allow even your Mangalsutra to remain in your possession, they will go to this extent," PM Modi had said at a rally on April 21. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

We will have to accept our flaws and work on them: Hardik
We will have to accept our flaws and work on them: Hardik

Pandya, however, praised the pair of Varma and Wadhera for doing the heavy lifting, particularly after MI were reduced to 20 for three at one stage.

New orders point to further gains for Hindustan Aeronautics stock
New orders point to further gains for Hindustan Aeronautics stock

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is one of the largest beneficiaries of the defence indigenisation programme. The aerospace Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) has just received a new tender for 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A, and it...

Kejriwal given insulin after spike in sugar level: Tihar officials
Kejriwal given insulin after spike in sugar level: Tihar officials

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a 'low dose' of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

Usha Uthup, Mithun Get Padma Bhushan Awards
Usha Uthup, Mithun Get Padma Bhushan Awards

Usha Uthup and Mithun Chakraborty were among those who were conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

This BJP candidate owns assets worth Rs 4,568 crore
This BJP candidate owns assets worth Rs 4,568 crore

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency K Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as one of the wealthiest contestants in Telangana after he declared his family assets worth Rs 4,568 crore, according to an affidavit...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances