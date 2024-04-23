RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP leader's kin and party's Punjab SC morcha vice-president joins AAP
April 23, 2024  20:01
File image
File image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Sampla's relative Robin Sampla on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. 

Robin Sampla, believed to be a close confidant of Vijay Sampla, was the vice president of Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha. 

Mann welcomed Robin into the party fold. On this occasion, Jalandhar central MLA Raman Arora was also present. 

After joining AAP, Robin said it is a party which stands by its workers and volunteers. 

"AAP is the party of the common people, poor and Dalits," he said. "We have seen that the Mann government has been working for every section in the state," he said. 

Former MP Vijay Sampla was said to be upset over denial of the BJP ticket from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. 

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday reached out to Sampla, who had removed the 'Modi Ka Parivaar' tagline from his social media profile. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge: Lovlina
Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge: Lovlina

Lovlina Borgohain is aware that fierce competition awaits her at the Paris Olympics but the ace Indian boxer is quietly confident of snaring a second successive Games medal, having found considerable success in her new category, which is...

INDIA leader will be decided after ....: Vijayan amid Cong-CPM rift
INDIA leader will be decided after ....: Vijayan amid Cong-CPM rift

He said, during a press meet in Kannur, that during the LS polls, alliances were being formed in various states as part of the platform and its result was that the Bharatiya Janata Party was being largely isolated.

Don't expect too many high-scoring games in T20 World Cup: Miller
Don't expect too many high-scoring games in T20 World Cup: Miller

South Africa and Gujarat Titans' middle-order batter David Miller doesn't expect too many high-scoring matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas as he feels the pitches there will be on the slower side.

Ladakh MP Namgyal defiant as BJP replaces him
Ladakh MP Namgyal defiant as BJP replaces him

The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.

BJP seeks CBI probe into Neha's murder, says conduct of CM raises questions
BJP seeks CBI probe into Neha's murder, says conduct of CM raises questions

Speaking to reporters after meeting Neha's parents in Hubballi, he claimed that the statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, home minister G Parameshwara and a few ministers in connection with this case are "very disturbing".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances