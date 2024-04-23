BJP leader's kin and party's Punjab SC morcha vice-president joins AAP

BJP leader's kin and party's Punjab SC morcha vice-president joins AAPApril 23, 2024 20:01
File image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Sampla's relative Robin Sampla on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Robin Sampla, believed to be a close confidant of Vijay Sampla, was the vice president of Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha.
Mann welcomed Robin into the party fold. On this occasion, Jalandhar central MLA Raman Arora was also present.
After joining AAP, Robin said it is a party which stands by its workers and volunteers.
"AAP is the party of the common people, poor and Dalits," he said. "We have seen that the Mann government has been working for every section in the state," he said.
Former MP Vijay Sampla was said to be upset over denial of the BJP ticket from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday reached out to Sampla, who had removed the 'Modi Ka Parivaar' tagline from his social media profile. -- PTI
