Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport
April 23, 2024  21:21
File image/ANI Photo
Some flights were diverted and some delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to bad weather as the national capital witnessed gusty winds and light rains. 

Vistara said two of its flights from Pune and Ranchi that were to land at the airport were diverted. In a post on X, IndiGo said that due to unfavourable weather conditions in the national capital, customers are requested to check their flight timings before heading to the airport. 

"Flight UK998 from Pune to Delhi (PNQ-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar due to bad weather at Delhi airport...," Vistara said in a post on X. 

In another post, the airline said flight UK754 from Ranchi to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather. 

According to the India meteorological department, the weather in Delhi experienced a sudden change in the evening, with the maximum temperature settling a notch below normal at 36.8 degrees Celsius. -- PTI
