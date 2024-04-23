Arrested woman found hanging inside Bihar police station





The accused was arrested in connection with a dowry death case and she was lodged in the women's barrack at Shikarpur police station in Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran.





The police suspect that she hanged herself from a ceiling fan using her sari, shortly before she was to be taken to a local court for production.





"The incident took place when police women in the barrack had gone out to prepare documents for her production before the court. When they returned to the barrack, they found her hanging," sub-divisional police officer of Bettiah, Jaiprakash Singh, told reporters.





The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead, he said. -- PTI

