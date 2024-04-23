Another worker injured in firecracker factory blast in MP dies during treatment

Another worker injured in firecracker factory blast in MP dies during treatmentApril 23, 2024 18:34
Another worker who was injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory last week died during treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, an official said.
With this, the toll in the blast that took place in the factory near Indore on April 16 has risen to three, the official said.
Three workers who were making 'rassi' bombs were injured in the explosion at a shed-like structure at the factory, situated about five km from Amba Chandan village.
Talking to PTI, Choithram Hospital's deputy director (Health Services), Dr Amit Bhatt, said Arjun Rathore (27), who suffered 80 per cent burn injuries in the explosion, died during treatment.
Rohit Parmanand (20) and Umesh Chauhan (29) succumbed to their injuries last week, he said.
An initial probe by the administration revealed that the factory had permission to store only 15 kg of gunpowder at a time, but a larger quantity was stored.
Mohammad Shakir Khan, owner of the factory, who absconded after the blast, was arrested from Indore city on April 17, the police said. -- PTI
