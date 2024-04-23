RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP credits Lord Hanuman with insulin for Kejriwal
April 23, 2024  16:21
Sunita Kejriwal at a Hanuman temple
Sunita Kejriwal at a Hanuman temple
Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj participated in an event in his constituency to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. A person dressed as Lord Hanuman was carrying vials of insulin with Bharadwaj carrying a mace ('gadaa') as they travelled in the area atop a vehicle. 

Vials of insulin were stuck on the mace. 

 "Hanumanji has given insulin to his devotee Arvind Kejriwal. The court passed the order, the jail denied, but due to Hanumanji, Kejriwal got the insulin. We pray for his good health, long life, and may he soon be released," he told PTI Videos.

 Earlier in the day, Bharadwaj alleged that the officials were deliberately not giving insulin to Kejriwal. "Today it became clear that the chief minister was right. He needed insulin but the officials under the BJP-led Centre were deliberately not treating him. Tell me BJP people! If there was no need for insulin, why are they giving it now? Because the whole world is cursing them," he said in a post on X in Hindi. 

 Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal visited the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. "May Hanuman Baba give wisdom and prosperity to all. May Hanuman Baba take away everyone's trouble and mine too. I will come back with sir (Kejriwal) soon," she told reporters.

 AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh echoed similar views and said it was due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman that the chief minister was given insulin after nearly 23 days of being lodged in jail. He alleged ill-treatment with the party's national convener. 

 "It is due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman that Kejriwal was given insulin after 23 days. We had been saying that he needs to be given insulin but he was given insulin only now. The people of Delhi were worried about him but their struggle bore fruit," Singh said. 

 Welcoming the development, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi, "Jai Bajrang Bali! Good news received on Hanuman Jayanti. Tihar administration finally gave insulin to Arvind Kejriwal ji.
