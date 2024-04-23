RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 Indian students killed in traffic collision in Arizona
April 23, 2024  09:24
Two Indian students in the United States were killed in a traffic collision near Lake Pleasant in Arizona, police said.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Nivesh Mukka and 19-year-old Goutham Parsi, both from India.

They were enrolled as international students.

According to the Peoria Police, the fatal traffic collision occurred around 6.18 pm on April 20, when they responded to an injury collision on Castle Hot Springs Road, just north of State Route 74.

The collision involved two vehicles, a white 2024 Kia Forte and a red 2022 Ford F150.

Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the red F150 was travelling southbound on Castle Hot Springs Road while the white Kia Forte was travelling northbound.

'The cause of this collision is still being investigated,' the police said in a statement.

The red F150 had one occupant at the time of the collision.

The occupant was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

The white Kia Forte had three occupants inside the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

The two other occupants died from their injuries on the spot.

'They have been identified as 19-year-old Nivesh Mukka and 19-year-old Goutham Parsi, both from India,' the police said.

The Arizona State University said the International Students and Scholars Centre is working with the dean of students, counselling services and housing representatives to identify the student groups, friends and roommates of the victims, so that they can offer any needed support.   -- PTI
