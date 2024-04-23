1,351 candidates in fray for phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls: EC

1,351 candidates in fray for phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls: ECApril 23, 2024 20:35
File image/ANI Photo
As many as 1,351 candidates from 12 states and union territories are in the fray for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.
These include eight candidates from Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, where the election was to be held in the second phase but was postponed to the third following the death of the BSP candidate, the EC said in a statement.
BJP candidate from Surat seat in Gujarat Mukesh Dalal has been elected unopposed.
The last date for the withdrawal of candidature for all 12 states and union territories was April 22.
A total of 2,963 nominations were filed for 95 seats, including Betul.
After the scrutiny of all nominations, 1,563 were found to be valid.
In the third phase, Gujarat had the maximum of 658 nomination forms from 26 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Maharashtra with 519 nominations from 11 seats, according to the EC. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
'In KKR, I needed guidance but now I don't need it, now I dictate terms'
A reinforced skillsets and the ability to perfectly read the ebbs and flows of a match have made Kuldeep Yadav a tough customer, but back in 2019 the left-arm wrist spinner felt the need of a guiding force around him as his form went...