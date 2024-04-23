1000 inmates have diabetes: Tihar DG on Kejriwal





While speaking about the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that the Delhi Chief Minister is not being given insulin, he claims that he oversees 900-1000 inmates with diabetes, and dismisses these concerns, saying, "These are not issues, but if people raise it for political issues, I do not enter into that."





"There is a fixed time for giving food and through a court order, he gets home food. If it takes 5 to 7 minutes till the time it reaches him after checking, it is bound to happen. Around 900-1000 inmates have diabetes...I am managing between 900-1000 patients every day out of the inmate population. For me, these are not issues but if people raise it for political issues, I do not enter into that," Tihar Jail Director General (Prisons), Sanjay Beniwal, told ANI.





He also revealed that each jail has a visiting judge to inspect and listen to inmates' grievances. "Every jail has a visiting judge who checks whether everyone has the health facilities they should have, whether there is medicine, whether the place where the inmates sleep is clean, whether the bathroom is clean, and whether they have access to legal redressal. Every jail has an appointed visiting judge who checks and gives his report based on which corrections also happen, and he (the visiting judge) also listens to the inmates' grievances. So if there is a grievance, there is a process to write it, and we will process it," he told ANI.





Speaking on Arvind Kejriwal writing to the Tihar Jail Superintendent, the Tihar Jail Director General said, "There are 20,000 people living here with me, everyone has some or the other problem, some real, some perceived, but if there are problems, then we have to arrange for their redressal."





Earlier, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had earlier levelled allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, claiming that every morsel being consumed by her husband is being monitored and attempts are being made to "kill" him in jail by denying him insulin.

