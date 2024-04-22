RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why Kharge has asked for a meeting with Modi
April 22, 2024  13:53
image
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial speech at an election rally a day ago, the Congress on Monday accused him of attempting to create communal polarisation for electoral gains. 

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said Modi made statements that were not befitting the post of Prime Minister. 

 He alleged that the Prime Minister was quoting something that wasn't there in the Congress manifesto and that he was attempting to create "communal polarisation" in the country for electoral gains. 

Making a jibe at Modi, Venugopal said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to "educate him" about the party manifesto. 

 The Congress stepped up its attack on Modi after he suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources. 

 Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara yesterday, Modi had also alleged the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children." 

 Venugopal said all Congress leaders, including party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, will send copies of the manifesto to Modi. He also alleged that Modi distorted the speech of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Revenge on CSK's mind as LSG eye a heist in Dhoni's bastion
Revenge on CSK's mind as LSG eye a heist in Dhoni's bastion

The last time the two teams faced off in Lucknow last week, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a record opening partnership

'My Life Was In Danger'
'My Life Was In Danger'

'I received many threatening calls and letters.' 'A fatwa was issued against me.'

MPC refuses to drop its guard on inflation
MPC refuses to drop its guard on inflation

Most members of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to stick to the course on bringing retail inflation to the target of 4 per cent while voting for maintaining status quo in the April review, except...

UP minister roughed up by villagers at a wedding
UP minister roughed up by villagers at a wedding

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad was allegedly attacked by some people when he was visiting a village in the Khalilabad Kotwali Police Station area to attend a wedding, police said on Monday.

Minimum wage cap: EPFO mulls hike after 10 years
Minimum wage cap: EPFO mulls hike after 10 years

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering raising the monthly minimum wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 now to improve the coverage and bring millions of informal workers under its purview. The last increase in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances