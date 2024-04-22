RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Ram Naik conferred Padma awards
April 22, 2024  19:59
President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Vibhushan on ex-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi/ANI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Vibhushan on ex-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak and a host of other prominent persons were conferred with Padma Awards by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. 

Naidu, Pathak, who was given the award posthumously, and renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan. 

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup, former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and industrialist Sitaram Jindal were conferred with the Padma Bhushan. 

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others, were present at the function. 

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 

The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed as Cong disqualified, others pull out
BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed as Cong disqualified, others pull out

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Dalal was on Monday elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray, a poll official said.

RIL's Q4 net profit stays flat
RIL's Q4 net profit stays flat

Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday reported an almost flat March quarter net profit, amid a recovery in its core oil and petrochemicals business and sustained momentum across the consumer-facing telecom and retail businesses. RIL's net...

AIIMS to constitute medical board for examining Kejriwal over insulin row
AIIMS to constitute medical board for examining Kejriwal over insulin row

Kejriwal had alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels.

What's Rajnath Singh Doing At Siachen?
What's Rajnath Singh Doing At Siachen?

On Monday, April 22, 2024, the raksha mantri interacted with soldiers deployed at the Kumar post at the Siachen base camp and called the Siachen Glacier India's capital of valour and bravery.

Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, brother
Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, brother

The plot went awry and the parents survived. However, Karthik Bakale and the family's close relatives were hacked to death in the early hours of April 19.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances