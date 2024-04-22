SP fields Tej Pratap Yadav from Kannauj seat





The party also named Sanatan Pandey from Ballia seat.





Tej Pratap Yadav Yadav, who is a grand-nephew of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, had represented the Mainpuri seat from 2014-2019.





There was speculation that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav could contest from the Kannauj seat. In the 2019, polls the seat was won by BJP's Subrat Pathak, who defeated Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav. PTI

The Samajwadi Party on Monday declared Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, ending speculation that party chief Akhilesh Yadav could contest from the Lok Sabha constituency.