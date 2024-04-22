SP fields Tej Pratap Yadav from Kannauj seat

SP fields Tej Pratap Yadav from Kannauj seatApril 22, 2024 16:36
In 2019 the seat was won by the BJP
The Samajwadi Party on Monday declared Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, ending speculation that party chief Akhilesh Yadav could contest from the Lok Sabha constituency.
The party also named Sanatan Pandey from Ballia seat.
Tej Pratap Yadav Yadav, who is a grand-nephew of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, had represented the Mainpuri seat from 2014-2019.
There was speculation that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav could contest from the Kannauj seat. In the 2019, polls the seat was won by BJP's Subrat Pathak, who defeated Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav. PTI
TOP STORIES
I've paid emotional price for switching from Congress to BJP: Vijender Singh
Boxer-cum-politician Vijender Singh has said he has no qualms about admitting that he has paid an emotional price for the decision to make a political switch from the Congress to the BJP, but insisted that he had his reasons to do so.