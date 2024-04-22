RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sanjay Mashruwala resigns as managing director of Reliance Jio
April 22, 2024  21:03
Sanjay Mashruwala/File image
Sanjay Mashruwala, one of the two managing directors at Reliance Jio, has resigned from the company, the firm said in a stock exchange filing. 

Mashruwala, 76, has been a key executive with Reliance since founder Dhirubhai Ambani's times and has been involved with several of its projects and business initiatives. 

He will leave Jio effective from June 9, the firm said. Pankaj Mohan Pawar, the other managing director, will continue, according to a BSE filing. 

"This is to inform that Sanjay Mashruwala, managing director, has tendered his resignation as Director of the company, effective from June 9, 2024," the filing said. 

Mashruwala, 76, is an accomplished professional and has been the managing director of the company since 2013. -- PTI
