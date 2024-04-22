RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur
April 22, 2024  09:35
image
Repolling is underway at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security, officials said on Monday.

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.

"Voters have been queueing up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which was affected by riot-like situation on Friday. No disturbance or violence has been reported so far on Monday," an election official said.

The repolling began at 7 am. Fresh polls are being conducted at Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, two each in Bamon Kampu and Irilbung in Kshetrigao constituency and at Khongman Zone V in Thongju in Imphal East district, three in Iroishemba area in Uripok constituency and at Khaidem Makha in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, he said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur -- on Friday.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Key provisions of CAA may violate Indian Constitution: US report
Key provisions of CAA may violate Indian Constitution: US report

Key provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which came into law this year may violate certain provisions of India's Constitution, a report issued by an independent research wing of the United States Congress has claimed.

Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2 Struggle At Box Office
Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2 Struggle At Box Office

It was a dull weekend at the box office.

Isn't Poornima A Real Chand Ka Tukda?
Isn't Poornima A Real Chand Ka Tukda?

Can you believe that this pretty woman is mom to a 19-year-old?

Kangana Holds A Roadshow!
Kangana Holds A Roadshow!

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate for Mandi, held a roadshow in the constituency on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

KKR Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
KKR Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!

Dayal, Green or the Windies duo of Dre Rus and Narine?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances