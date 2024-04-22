Rahul cancels poll campaign in Kerala after taking ill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his election campaign in Kerala scheduled to be held on April 22 following indisposition, the party said on Sunday.





Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president, M M Hassan, who also the UDF convenor, said all the public meetings of Gandhi scheduled to be held on Monday stand cancelled.





Earlier in the day, Gandhi, did not participate in the INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, which senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said, 'he took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present'.





Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held.





He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present, Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said.





Gandhi is the Congress candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.





The election for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26. -- PTI