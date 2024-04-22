RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Promotional trailer only meant to encourage viewer to purchase movie ticket: SC
April 22, 2024  20:45
image
A song, dialogue, or a short visual in a trailer are used to create a buzz about the release of a film and do not represent information about its contents, the Supreme Court said on Monday while setting aside an order of the top consumer disputes body which directed Yash Raj Films to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation besides litigation costs to a consumer aggrieved by exclusion of a song in Bollywood movie Fan

Allowing the appeal filed by the film production firm, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar said there was no "deficiency" in service and the complainant wrongly assumed that a promotional trailer is an offer or a promise. 

The top court's verdict came while hearing an appeal filed by Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd challenging an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which upheld the State Commission's 2017 direction to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to Afreen Fatima Zaidi and a litigation cost of Rs 5,000. 

"A song, dialogue, or a short visual in a promotional trailer may be seen in the context of the multifarious uses of advertisements. These could be used to popularise or to create a buzz about the release of the film, rather than to purely represent information about the contents of the film..." 

"A promotional trailer is unilateral. It is only meant to encourage a viewer to purchase the ticket to the movie, which is an independent transaction and contract from the promotional trailer. A promotional trailer by itself is not an offer and neither intends to nor can create a contractual relationship," the bench said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed as Cong disqualified, others pull out
BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed as Cong disqualified, others pull out

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Dalal was on Monday elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray, a poll official said.

RIL's Q4 net profit stays flat
RIL's Q4 net profit stays flat

Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday reported an almost flat March quarter net profit, amid a recovery in its core oil and petrochemicals business and sustained momentum across the consumer-facing telecom and retail businesses. RIL's net...

AIIMS to constitute medical board for examining Kejriwal over insulin row
AIIMS to constitute medical board for examining Kejriwal over insulin row

Kejriwal had alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels.

What's Rajnath Singh Doing At Siachen?
What's Rajnath Singh Doing At Siachen?

On Monday, April 22, 2024, the raksha mantri interacted with soldiers deployed at the Kumar post at the Siachen base camp and called the Siachen Glacier India's capital of valour and bravery.

Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, brother
Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, brother

The plot went awry and the parents survived. However, Karthik Bakale and the family's close relatives were hacked to death in the early hours of April 19.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances