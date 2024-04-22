RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Now, Ranveer Singh's deepfake video trashes PM
April 22, 2024  12:56
image
Actor Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint over a widely-circulated deepfake video that showed him endorsing a political party.

While the video -- an interview he gave to the news agency ANI during his recent visit to Varanasi -- is genuine, the audio was generated through an AI-enabled tool.  

In the deepfake, Ranveer Singh was seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation.

The video later concluded with a message urging people to vote for the Congress party.   

His spokesperson says, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh."

Actor Aamir Khan has also been a target of a deepfake video endorsing a political party and criticizing PM Narendra Modi. 

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unnamed person in connection with the deepfake video of Aamir Khan.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC cancels 2016 appointments to Bengal govt schools
HC cancels 2016 appointments to Bengal govt schools

The Calcutta high court on Monday declared as null and void the selection process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, ordering cancellation of all appointments made through it.

How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy
How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy

A lot has been written about Gukesh but have you wondered about how it is to be the parents of a genius and budding World Champion.

GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

Rahul Tewatia's entertaining cameo of 36 from 18 balls was the turning point for the Gujarat Titans.

Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad

Cold menus are a must for warm days.

Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'

Amitabh Bachchan's look in the intriguing teaser of Kalki 2898 AD has left everyone impressed, including his son Abhishek Bachchan.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances