Now, Ranveer Singh's deepfake video trashes PM





While the video -- an interview he gave to the news agency ANI during his recent visit to Varanasi -- is genuine, the audio was generated through an AI-enabled tool.





In the deepfake, Ranveer Singh was seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation.





The video later concluded with a message urging people to vote for the Congress party.





His spokesperson says, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh."





Actor Aamir Khan has also been a target of a deepfake video endorsing a political party and criticizing PM Narendra Modi.





The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unnamed person in connection with the deepfake video of Aamir Khan.

Actor Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint over a widely-circulated deepfake video that showed him endorsing a political party.