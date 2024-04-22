No insulin, doc consultation for Kejriwal: HC

No insulin, doc consultation for Kejriwal: HCApril 22, 2024 16:59
Atishi and AAP workers carrying insulin injections, stage a protest outside Tihar jail on Sunday
Delhi Court declines a plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.
Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Tihar jail superintendent on Monday claiming he has been asking for insulin daily amid spike in sugar levels, according to AAP sources.
The sources said Kejriwal has also rejected the jail authorities' claim that AIIMS doctors have said there was no reason to worry about the chief minister's health condition. In the letter written to the superintendent on Monday, he accused the jail administration of "lying" under "political pressure", the sources said.
