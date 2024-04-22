No heatwave concerns for phase 2 polls: IMD to EC

No heatwave concerns for phase 2 polls: IMD to ECApril 22, 2024 18:57
There is "no major concern" regarding heat wave for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on April 26, the India meteorological department told the Election Commission on Monday.
Director general, IMD, Mrutunjay Mohapatra also told the poll panel that the weather forecast is "normal" for the 13 states and Union Territories going to polls in phase two, according to an official statement.
Amid concerns over rising temperature, the commission on Monday held a meeting with the agencies concerned to understand the developing weather situation and discuss measures to mitigate any risk due to hot weather conditions during the Lok Sabha polling period.
The elections are being held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1.
The meeting also comes amid concerns that heat wave could affect voter turnout.
It was decided at the meeting that a task force comprising officials from EC, IMD, National Disaster Management Authority (and the Union health ministry will review the impact of heat wave and humidity five days before each polling phase for any "concerning developments" and mitigation measures required, the statement said. -- PTI
