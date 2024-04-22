No extraordinary interim bail for Kejriwal: HC

No extraordinary interim bail for Kejriwal: HCApril 22, 2024 12:20
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi HC dismisses with Rs 75000 costs, a PIL seeking extraordinary interim bail for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise matter.
The plea for extraordinary interim bail for Kejriwal was filed on the ground that his safety is in danger as he is confined with hardcore criminals.
Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
The plea said to fulfil the responsibilities of the chief minister, Kejriwal's physical presence is required in his office and home to take quick decisions on all issues and to pass orders in the welfare of the public at large.