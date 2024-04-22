RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nafrat ke ghode ka dulha, Sibal refers to Modi
April 22, 2024  10:42
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, "Recently, PM Modi gave a speech, it seems that the first phase of elections have not been in their favour. After that speech, I feel that a lot of people would be disappointed...Which indicates that minorities living here are intruders. What kind of politics and culture is this?..." 

 "Nafrat ke ghode ka dulha bann kar aap kabhi Hindustan ko barkarar nahin rakh sakte. We respect the post of Prime Minister and the person holding that post but when the PM is not worthy of respect, the intellectuals in the country should raise their voice. Mohan Bhagwat is silent. Why is he silent?...

"You (PM Modi) are giving a speech that the Congress will give the properties of the women to infiltrators and terrorists...Politics has stooped down to such a level and it has not happened in history and I do not want it to happen. I want to ask a question to the Election Commission why action was not taken immediately. You (EC) should condemn it and a notice should be given to PM Modi..."

In his remarks in Rajasthan, Modi said, "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom -- Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets."

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children," the prime minister said.

