My Life Was In Danger: Salma Agha
April 22, 2024  15:45
She became a household name in 1982, after the release of her debut film, Nikaah. It turned the spotlight on triple talaaq and sparked off a huge controversy, but then went on to bust the box office.

Thirty-seven years later, this practice, which had ruined the lives of so many Muslim women, was declared illegal and void.

Salma Agha raised her voice in support of the ban and invited death threats. But there was no keeping her down.

More recently, speaking to Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, the actress-activist reveals, "I want to get back to acting, both in films and OTT, and have lost 15 kilos. I also want to start singing again and there are plans to open a production company in Mumbai.

Read the interview here. 
