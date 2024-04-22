Mohanlal expresses gratitude as he starts shooting for his 360th film





The Company actor expressed gratitude as he started shooting for his 360th film. Tharun Moorthy, who is known for his projects like Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka is coming up with a new movie also starring veteran South star Shobana.





The two famous stars -- Mohanlal and Shobana are coming together after a long hiatus.





They were seen in movies such as Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded, which was released in 2009.





The film, which is tentatively titled L360, went on floors today, April 22.





Taking to X, Mohanlal shared several pictures from the set and wrote, "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media.





"I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture. #L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy #Shobana #RejaputhraVisualMedia".





Mohanlal will also be seen in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial L2E: Empuraan. -- ANI Photo

Superstar Mohanlal has started shooting for Tharun Moorthy's directorial 'L360'.