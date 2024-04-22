RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata lioness before vote, cat after: Dilip Ghosh
April 22, 2024  12:09
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh said on Monday that the people of West Bengal will only get their rights when the BJP comes to power in the state.

"There will be a BJP Government in the state one day and the public will get their rights," he said.

Ghosh took a jibe at the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo saying before the vote, she is a lioness, after the vote, she is a cat.

Ghosh also criticized the Bengal leadership for causing corruption by turning a leader into a thief and a thief into a leader. He warned them to bear the consequences of their actions and not expect any sympathy.

"Before the vote, she is a lioness, after the vote, she is a cat. Reap the fruits of the work you have done, you won't get any sympathy. You have left the whole of Bengal in corruption, made a leader into a thief and a thief into a leader, they have to atone for it. They thought they would escape, but there is no way out," he said.

Ghosh is the BJP's candidate from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.

On Sunday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday called Mamata Banerjee's TMC party, a party of goons that lacks support from the people."TMC is a party of goons. TMC is not a political party...Goons and police are with them, not the people," Adhikari said.

The voting for the first phase recently concluded in the Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri parliamentary constituencies. The BJP won in all these constituencies in the last election in 2019.

Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.
