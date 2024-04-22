RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: SAD to support INLD in Haryana
April 22, 2024  22:26
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal/File image
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal/File image
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said it will support Indian National Lok Dal candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. 

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SAD's Haryana unit which was presided over by the party's state affairs incharge Balwinder Singh Bhunder, a party statement said. 

The meeting held at the SAD's head office here was attended by the party's Haryana president Sharanjit Singh Sotha and INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala. Chautala thanked the SAD for its decision to extend wholehearted support to the INLD in the Lok Sabha polls, according to the statement. 

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections on May 25. 

Chautala said the INLD and the SAD are traditional alliance partners and their unity in the forthcoming elections will help his party emerge victorious. 

The former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala-led INLD is contesting all the 10 seats in the state. 

The party has announced candidates on six seats so far. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC
BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Dalal was on Monday elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray, a poll official said.

Dalal is BJP's 1st Lok Sabha MP to be elected unopposed
Dalal is BJP's 1st Lok Sabha MP to be elected unopposed

When the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha from Surat on Monday, he became the first candidate to achieve the feat from Gujarat since its formation 64 years ago though the erstwhile...

IPL PIX: Sandeep fifer helps Rajasthan keep MI to 179 for 9
IPL PIX: Sandeep fifer helps Rajasthan keep MI to 179 for 9

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, on Monday.

Mayank Yadav likely to return on April 27: Morkel
Mayank Yadav likely to return on April 27: Morkel

Morkel said Mayank's recent start in bowling shows promising progress, with efforts now directed towards hitting the 150 kmph mark consistently.

Kejriwal rejects Tihar authorities' claim, says he demanded insulin daily
Kejriwal rejects Tihar authorities' claim, says he demanded insulin daily

Aam Aadmi Party sources said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Tihar jail superintendent on Monday claiming he has been asking for insulin daily amid spike in sugar levels.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances