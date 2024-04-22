LS polls: SAD to support INLD in Haryana





The decision was taken at a meeting of the SAD's Haryana unit which was presided over by the party's state affairs incharge Balwinder Singh Bhunder, a party statement said.





The meeting held at the SAD's head office here was attended by the party's Haryana president Sharanjit Singh Sotha and INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala. Chautala thanked the SAD for its decision to extend wholehearted support to the INLD in the Lok Sabha polls, according to the statement.





Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections on May 25.





Chautala said the INLD and the SAD are traditional alliance partners and their unity in the forthcoming elections will help his party emerge victorious.





The former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala-led INLD is contesting all the 10 seats in the state.





The party has announced candidates on six seats so far. -- PTI

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said it will support Indian National Lok Dal candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.