Lingayat seer withdraws nomination from Dharwad LS seat in Karnataka





The Lingayat leader submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate on April 18.





His political agent withdrew the seer's nomination on his behalf.





On Swami withdrawing the papers, his agent Sachin Patil said, "I withdrew his nomination today as per Swamiji's order. Only he knows the reason behind this. The followers of Swamiji will also do whatever he orders."





Dingaleshwar's decision to step back from the electoral fray comes at a critical juncture, as the race for the Dharwad parliamentary seat heats up with the formidable presence of Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Pralhad Joshi.





he Lingayat seer's initial entry into the contest had injected a new dynamic into the electoral dynamics of the region, with many anticipating a fierce battle. -- ANI

