Lingayat seer withdraws nomination from Dharwad LS seat in Karnataka

Lingayat seer withdraws nomination from Dharwad LS seat in KarnatakaApril 22, 2024 17:55
Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami/ANI Photo
In a surprising turn of events, Lingayat seer Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt withdrew his nomination from the Dharwad parliamentary constituency on Monday.
The Lingayat leader submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate on April 18.
His political agent withdrew the seer's nomination on his behalf.
On Swami withdrawing the papers, his agent Sachin Patil said, "I withdrew his nomination today as per Swamiji's order. Only he knows the reason behind this. The followers of Swamiji will also do whatever he orders."
Dingaleshwar's decision to step back from the electoral fray comes at a critical juncture, as the race for the Dharwad parliamentary seat heats up with the formidable presence of Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Pralhad Joshi.
he Lingayat seer's initial entry into the contest had injected a new dynamic into the electoral dynamics of the region, with many anticipating a fierce battle. -- ANI
