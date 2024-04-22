Illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis challenge in Tripura: BSF official





He said altogether 1,018 illegal infiltrators were detained while crossing the international border in the last one-and-a-half years.





"Cross-border crimes, smuggling of contraband items and infiltration have emerged as the biggest challenge for the troops to guard the 856 km borderline with Bangladesh," BSF IG, Tripura frontier, Patel Pijush Purusottam Das, said at a press conference.





"During 2023, the influx of Rohingya illegal migrants and Bangladesh nationals has increased in the state. They are using the northeastern state as a corridor to reach different destinations in India. A well-established network of touts exist across the border which facilitate illegal migration," Das said.





A special operation was launched by NIA with the active assistance of BSF in November and December last year and 29 agents involved in illegal migration were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, he said. -- PTI

