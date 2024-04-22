RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis challenge in Tripura: BSF official
April 22, 2024  18:38
File image
File image
Cross-border crimes, especially illegal infiltration, have emerged as the biggest challenge for the Border Security Force in guarding the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, a top official said on Monday. 

He said altogether 1,018 illegal infiltrators were detained while crossing the international border in the last one-and-a-half years. 

"Cross-border crimes, smuggling of contraband items and infiltration have emerged as the biggest challenge for the troops to guard the 856 km borderline with Bangladesh," BSF IG, Tripura frontier, Patel Pijush Purusottam Das, said at a press conference. 

"During 2023, the influx of Rohingya illegal migrants and Bangladesh nationals has increased in the state. They are using the northeastern state as a corridor to reach different destinations in India. A well-established network of touts exist across the border which facilitate illegal migration," Das said. 

A special operation was launched by NIA with the active assistance of BSF in November and December last year and 29 agents involved in illegal migration were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, bother
Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, bother

The plot went awry and the parents survived. However, Karthik Bakale and the family's close relatives were hacked to death in the early hours of April 19.

Learnt a lot from Virat, Dravid: Parag
Learnt a lot from Virat, Dravid: Parag

'I've always considered myself an all-rounder, it's just about going into the IPL and executing all of that, which I did in the domestic season.'

Modi repeats 'redistribution' charge, but without mentioning Muslims
Modi repeats 'redistribution' charge, but without mentioning Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress again of planning to redistribute people's property if it is voted to power, but stopped short of saying that the wealth would go to Muslims.

Why Kohli's controversial dismissal is a grey area
Why Kohli's controversial dismissal is a grey area

'He (Kohli) was obviously out of his crease and the ball was over his hip high, then obviously he was out of his crease down the wicket.'

Muizzu's pro-China party secures 'super majority' in parliamentary polls
Muizzu's pro-China party secures 'super majority' in parliamentary polls

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's party secured a 'supermajority' in Parliament by winning over 60 seats in Sunday's crucial parliamentary election, seen as a litmus test for the pro-Beijing politician whose policies are being closely...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances