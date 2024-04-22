RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IAF rejects reports of fire incident at Vayu Bhavan
April 22, 2024  23:52
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
The IAF on Monday rejected reports that a fire had broken out at the Air Headquarters in Delhi and said no such incident had taken place at Vayu Bhavan or its immediate vicinity. 

Reports by some publications suggested that the claimed incident occurred on Sunday. 

"#Fakenews. Multiple social media posts have reported about a fire incident at Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhavan, in New Delhi. It is hereby informed that no such fire incident has taken place in Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhavan, or its immediate vicinity," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X. 

Vayu Bhavan is a multi-storey building along Rafi Marg housing the IAF headquarters. 

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services had said a fire broke out in waste dumped at the site of an under-construction building near the Janpath roundabout on Sunday. 

However, no one was hurt in the incident. 

"Our teams controlled the fire," a Delhi Fire Services official had said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Jaiswal, Sandeep guide Rajasthan to win over MI
IPL PIX: Jaiswal, Sandeep guide Rajasthan to win over MI

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, on Monday.

Veteran Ghosal calls time from professional squash
Veteran Ghosal calls time from professional squash

Will continue to play for India in multi disciplinary events

Congress meets EC, seeks action against Modi for 'wealth redistribution' remark
Congress meets EC, seeks action against Modi for 'wealth redistribution' remark

A delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission and handed over complaints against the prime minister, alleging that he has trampled upon and violated the model code and directions of the poll body.

Olympic quotas far fetched after trap shooters disappoint
Olympic quotas far fetched after trap shooters disappoint

In women's trap, Manisha Keer is the best placed Indian in the 38th spot.

BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC
BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Dalal was on Monday elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray, a poll official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances