HC declares null and void 2016 recruitment test for Bengal govt schools





A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report in three months. The bench directed the West Bengal School Service Commission to initiate a fresh appointment process. Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the 2016 SLST for 24,640 vacant posts. PTI

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared as null and void the selection process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, ordering cancellation of all appointments made through it.