RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC declares null and void 2016 recruitment test for Bengal govt schools
April 22, 2024  11:36
WB CM Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Mamata Banerjee
The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared as null and void the selection process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, ordering cancellation of all appointments made through it. 

 A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report in three months. The bench directed the West Bengal School Service Commission to initiate a fresh appointment process. Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the 2016 SLST for 24,640 vacant posts. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

Rahul Tewatia's entertaining cameo of 36 from 18 balls was the turning point for the Gujarat Titans.

Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad

Cold menus are a must for warm days.

Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'

Amitabh Bachchan's look in the intriguing teaser of Kalki 2898 AD has left everyone impressed, including his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves

'Any escalation that may hit the oil production of Iran or affect the oil transit through the Strait can result in a spike in oil prices.'

Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red
Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red

Mutual funds (MFs) scooped up smallcap shares across sectors such as healthcare, banking and financial services in March 2024 amid a near 4.5 per cent fall in key smallcap indices. Aster DM Healthcare, NLC India, and Aavas Financiers...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances